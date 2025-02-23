Open Menu

ADT Rumanza Open Pakistan Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ADT Rumanza Open Pakistan concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) successfully concluded the ADT Rumanza Open Pakistan at Rumanza Golf and Country Club.

The prestigious championship, featuring a total prize purse of $85,000, witnessed participation from 37 international players alongside Pakistan's professional card holders recognized by PGF, said a press release.

The four-day event, played over 72 holes, saw Ahmed Baig successfully defend his title, clinching the championship trophy once again with a remarkable performance.

Project Director Brigadier Ahmed Ghumman extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, PGF sponsors, Asian Tour and the management of Rumanza Golf and Country Club for their unwavering support and contribution towards the successful conduct of the championship.

A significant highlight of this year's championship was the inclusion of five TARS-qualified referees from Pakistan who became part of the Asian Tour officiating team. The referees included Maj Rao Muhammad Ismail, Omar Javed Rao, Col Tahir Ayub, Col Zahid Iqbal, and Malik Mohammad Kamran from PGF.

The closing ceremony was graced by Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed, President of PGF, who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest and congratulated all participants, officials, and organizers for hosting an international event of such high standard.

