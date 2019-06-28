Advance-III throwball course begins in Khanspur: Arshad Hussain

Pakistan Throwball Federation Advance-III with the collaboration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Associations got under way at beautifully and lush green Khanspur on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Throwball Federation Advance-III with the collaboration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Associations got under way at beautifully and lush green Khanspur on Friday.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Association Arshad Hussain while talking to APP on Friday.

He said that a good number of 75 male and female from all across Pakistan turned up for the important course in which prominent lecturers comprising Maqbool Arain (throwball rules), Adnan Tareen (court marking), Aisha Razak (modern day throwball rules & regulations), Dara Khan Ehsan (Score Sheet), Invan Fedrick (coaching techniques, drill, fitness) delivered the lectures.

He said, Throwball is a non-contact ball sport played across a net between two teams of nine players on a rectangular court. It is popular in Asia, especially on the Indian subcontinent, and was first played in India as a women's sport in Chennai during the 1940s. Like volleyball, the game's roots are linked with the Young Men's Christian Association, a welfare movement with branches all over the world that began in London in 1844, he added.

Arshad Hussain, who also has his M.Phil in sports Sciences and a professor by profession, disclosed that both volleyball and newcomb ball, while older games, share many similarities with throwball. He said, the Throwball rules were first drafted in 1955 and India's first national level Championship was played in 1980. Harry Crowe Buck, who had founded the YMCA College of Physical education in Chennai, drafted guidelines for throwball rules and regulations in 1955. The game reached Bangalore in the 1950s and from then on word it was introduced in Pakistan in way back 1980, Arshad Hussain informed.

The participants will be thought Advance-III Rules and play. The field of throwball is similar to a volleyball court, he said, adding, the playing court is somewhat larger than a volleyball court at 12.

20 by 18.30 metres (40.03 ft 60.04 ft) with a neutral box 1 metre (3 ft 3.37 in) on either side of the centre. The height of the net is 2.2 metres (7.22 ft). The ball is similar to a volleyball but may be slightly larger. While in volleyball the ball is hit or volleyed throughout play, in throwball the ball is thrown over the net, where a member of the other team tries to catch the ball and quickly throw it back across the net.

An official game is played between two teams of nine players. A maximum of three substitute players is allowed for each team, which can make a maximum of three substitutions during a set. A team can take two time-outs of 30 seconds each during a set. The first team to score 25 points wins a set. A match is three sets.

Service is within five seconds after the referee whistles and is done from the service zone, without crossing the end line. A player can jump while serving the ball. The service ball must not touch the net. Double touch is not allowed for receiving the service ball and players stay in 3-3-3 position during the serve, he added.

He said, during a rally, the ball must be caught at once with both hands, without any sound or movement of the ball within the hands (dubs) and the player should have contact with the ground. Two players are not allowed to catch the ball simultaneously. The ball is thrown within three seconds after being caught, only from above the shoulder-line and only with one hand. A player cannot jump when throwing the ball, which can touch the net (but not the antenna). The player should have contact with the ground when catching the ball. However, the ball is not touched with any part of the body other than the palm when catching or throwing (body touch). The ball can neither be shifted (passed) to the left or right, nor deliberately pushed. The course would continue up till June 29, 2019.