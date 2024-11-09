Adventure Enthusiasts Exhibit Talent At Ascend Athletics' Rock Climbing Event
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A large number of young adventure lovers assembled at Jasmine Corner, Pir Sohawa, Islamabad on Saturday and showcased their talent at a thrilling rock climbing event.
The event was organized by Ascend Athletics, a US-based NGO focused on empowering Pakistani women through adventure sports.
The event highlighted the spirit of youth and celebrated the transformative power of outdoor sports, drawing participants from across the capital, Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas.
The event, held against the scenic backdrop of Islamabad’s hills, celebrated both the thrill of rock climbing and the powerful impact of sports on women empowerment.
Under the direction of master trainer Emily Cavanagh, participants faced various climbing challenges, pushing their limits and gaining confidence with every step. Emily led the event with the support of dedicated instructors Fareena and Kaneez Fatima, both experienced climbers who are helping to inspire a new generation of women adventurers in Pakistan.
Fareena, reflecting on the event, shared, “It’s incredibly fulfilling to watch these young women challenge themselves and overcome fears. Rock climbing teaches resilience, and seeing these climbers realize their own strength is the best part of this work.”
Kaneez Fatima said, “This isn’t just a sport; it’s a way for young women to see the world differently. Climbing empowers them to believe in themselves and to push past societal limits that may have been placed on them.
I’m proud to be part of this journey with Ascend.”
Teenage two-time national rock climbing champion Faryal, who also attempted the rock shared her experiences, saying, “Rock climbing changed my life, giving me confidence and strength I never knew I had. I hope my journey shows young girls that they, too, can excel in any field they choose. It’s not easy, but the rewards are worth every effort.”
Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, who was also present commended Ascend Athletics for promoting adventure sports among women. “This event is crucial in paving the way for women to explore new paths in Pakistan’s sports culture. It not only promotes physical strength but also builds mental resilience,” he said.
Ascend Athletics has been making significant strides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu for the last two years by fostering confidence and independence among young women through adventure sports.
Emily Cavanagh emphasized Ascend's broader vision, saying, “Our aim is to help women realize their potential, on and off the mountain. The strength they build here will carry forward into every area of their lives.”
As the event concluded, participants were filled with a sense of achievement and camaraderie, their spirits lifted by the sheer thrill of rock climbing. Ascend Athletics’ rock climbing event not only provided a thrilling experience for adventure lovers but also reaffirmed the importance of empowering women to break barriers and reach new heights, both in sports and in society.
