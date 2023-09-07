Open Menu

Adviser To CM Punjab Announces Cash Award For Olympian Javelin Thrower

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Acknowledging the remarkable achievement, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz announced a cash award of Rs 30 lakh for Olympian athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won a silver medal in javelin throw competition of recently-organised World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Wahab Riaz, in a statement on Thursday, said that Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department will give a cash award to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. "No doubt, Arshad has accomplished a great feat and created history by winning Pakistan's first-ever medal in World Athletics Championships," he added.

He said Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department is working for the welfare of all national male and female athletes. "Punjab government will patronize all those players who will work hard with great amount of passion and dedication and win laurels for the country," he explained.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports further said that Punjab Endowment Fund is being launched soon. "The future of sports and athletes is bright in Punjab. Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department is working effectively on strengthening the sports sector on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi".

