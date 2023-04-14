UrduPoint.com

Adviser To CM Punjab On Sports. Wahab Riaz Presides Important Meeting

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz presides important meeting

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz presided over an important meeting about the preparations of Punjab's biggest Talent Hunt Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz presided over an important meeting about the preparations of Punjab's biggest Talent Hunt Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser also attended the meeting.

Dr Asif Tufail gave a detailed briefing about Punjab's biggest Talent Hunt Programme.

Addressing the meeting, Wahab Riaz said that Punjab Talent Hunt programme will be conducted in the coming days on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. "Punjab's biggest talent programme will play an important role in the development of sports across the province".

He informed that the Punjab Talent Hunt programme will be conducted under the hash tag of Olympic Dream.

"The purpose of this programme is to enhance Pakistan's medal winning chances in the Olympic Games".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said that the prize money and schedule of Punjab Talent Hunt programme will be announced after the approval of Chief Minister Punjab. "Talent hunt from tehsil level will play a significant role in improving sports in the province".

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman on this occasion said that schools sports will highlight the abilities of the players. "The talent emerging from the grass root level will be prepared for national and international titles", Secretary Sports Punjab said.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that Punjab Talent Hunt Programme will create more passion for sports among the young players of the province. "Best arrangements and preparations will be made for the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Young Wahab Riaz Money Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

Xi tells Lula China's development will create oppo ..

Xi tells Lula China's development will create opportunities for Brazil

9 minutes ago
 Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic R ..

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability - ..

6 minutes ago
 US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmis ..

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission of Secret Information

6 minutes ago
 Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Pe ..

Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

7 minutes ago
 Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites of Major ..

Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites of Major Israeli Banks, Postal Service

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.