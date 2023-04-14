Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz presides important meeting

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz presided over an important meeting about the preparations of Punjab's biggest Talent Hunt Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz presided over an important meeting about the preparations of Punjab's biggest Talent Hunt Programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser also attended the meeting.

Dr Asif Tufail gave a detailed briefing about Punjab's biggest Talent Hunt Programme.

Addressing the meeting, Wahab Riaz said that Punjab Talent Hunt programme will be conducted in the coming days on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. "Punjab's biggest talent programme will play an important role in the development of sports across the province".

He informed that the Punjab Talent Hunt programme will be conducted under the hash tag of Olympic Dream.

"The purpose of this programme is to enhance Pakistan's medal winning chances in the Olympic Games".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said that the prize money and schedule of Punjab Talent Hunt programme will be announced after the approval of Chief Minister Punjab. "Talent hunt from tehsil level will play a significant role in improving sports in the province".

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman on this occasion said that schools sports will highlight the abilities of the players. "The talent emerging from the grass root level will be prepared for national and international titles", Secretary Sports Punjab said.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that Punjab Talent Hunt Programme will create more passion for sports among the young players of the province. "Best arrangements and preparations will be made for the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme," he added.