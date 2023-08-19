Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz acknowledges feats of Pakistani jockeys

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has acknowledged the incredible accomplishments of Pakistani jockeys who made the country proud in the 1000 km most toughest Mongol Derby horse race and Pakistan Street Child Team that secured the silver medal at Norway Cup. He showered praise on jockeys here at a meet up in the presence of large number of media persons at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has acknowledged the incredible accomplishments of Pakistani jockeys who made the country proud in the 1000 km most toughest Mongol Derby horse race and Pakistan Street Child Team that secured the silver medal at Norway Cup. He showered praise on jockeys here at a meet up in the presence of large number of media persons at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Wahab Riaz congratulated both the teams on their overwhelming performance. "It was the first time that Pakistan riders participated in the Mongol Derby race which is rated as the world's most difficult racing event".

He said four Pakistani jockeys covered a distance of 1,000 kilometers through rugged terrains. "Among them, Moazzam Hayat secured the fifth position while Dr Fahad Jamil, Dr Umar Hayat and Umair Qaimkhani jointly achieved the seventh position".

He said that Pakistan riders exhibited excellent performance and emerged as the top position holders among all the teams. "Indeed, it is a remarkable accomplishment and a proud moment for the entire nation, he added.

He said Pakistani youth are very talented. All the medal winners in international sports competitions are our heroes and it is our responsibility to honour and encourage our heroes.

"Pakistan has been blessed with amazing talent in all fields. I congratulate all the participants of Mongolian derby and street child team stars for unique feats".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said that a meeting of participants of Mongolian derby and street child team stars with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will be arranged where Caretaker Chief Minister will also give prize money to these heroes.

Wahab Riaz also gave appreciation certificates to Mongolian Derby riders and players and officials of street child football team including Asad Nasir, Adeel, Shahmeer Sharif, Abdul Wahab, Tufail Khan, Obaidullah Khan, M Ali, Abid Ali, M Abdullah, Sahil Gul, Saud Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza Khan, Team coach M Rasheed, officials Awais, Zia un Noor, Zeeshan Ehsan, Asif Mehmood Rathore, Rehan Tahir and Qamar Ata.

It may be noted here that the Pakistan Street Child Team participated at Norway Cup played from July 29 to August 5, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. Pakistan's vice-captain Asad Nasir was adjudged the best player of the grand football event.

It was the fourth participation of the Pakistan Street Child Football team in Street Child events. Pakistani players clinched bronze medal in Brazil in 2014, silver medal in Russia in 2018, silver medal in Qatar in 2022 and silver medal in Norway in 2023.