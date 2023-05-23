UrduPoint.com

Adviser To CM Punjab Wahab Riaz Announces Summer Sports Camps

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Tuesday has announced to organise Summer Sports Camps at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June to August

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Tuesday has announced to organise Summer Sports Camps at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June to August.

He said all the private and government schools of Lahore will be invited to participate in the Summer Sports Camps to be organized at U-8 and U-14 level. "The athletes and their parents can get registration forms for summer camp from Sports board Punjab offices," he added.

Wahab Riaz informed that the Summer Sports Camps will be organized in the games of archery, athletics, badminton, cricket, martial arts, hockey, tennis, swimming, taekwondo, self-defence, table tennis, wushu, football, and gymnastics. "Punjab Sports Department is hiring expert coaches for imparting top standard training to Summer Sports Camps camp probables," he asserted.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said that the participating athletes can get training in all sports disciplines in the camp.

"The necessary sports gear and equipments will also be provided to participating athletes in the summer camp".

He said that the network of Summer Sports Camps will be expanded across the province. "The Summer Sports Camps will help a lot in identifying fresh talent and promoting sports at the grassroots level," he added.

Meanwhile, international cricketer Azam Khan called on Wahab Riaz at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Azam Khan congratulated Wahab Riaz on assuming the post of Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs.

Speaking on this occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said young Azam Khan is a talented cricketer of modern era.

Azam Khan appreciated the effective measures taken by Wahab Riaz for the promotion of sports culture across the province and welfare of players' community. "Wahab Riaz's vision for the development of sports in Punjab is commendable," Azam Khan added.

