Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz announces to organize sports competitions

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced to organize the sports competitions of six games under the title of Ramazan Sports Series from April 4, 2023.

He made this announcement while presiding over an important meeting of Punjab Sports Department at the National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other officials attended the key meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi gave a thorough briefing in the meeting regarding Ramazan Sports Series competitions.

Addressing the meeting Wahab Riaz said the teams from all divisions will participate in the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis while the teams of Lahore cricket clubs will feature in tape ball cricket event.

He further said that hefty cash prizes will be given to top position holder teams of Ramazan Sports Series. "The Ramazan Sports Series competitions will be played under floodlights after the Iftari time," he added.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman on this occasion said that Ramazan Sports Series will provide a suitable platform to young talented players of the province to demonstrate their talent in the above mentioned games.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that excellent arrangements will be made for the competitions of Ramazan Sports Series. "The participating teams will be provided all necessary facilities during the Ramazan Sports Series".