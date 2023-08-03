Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of former Chairman PCB

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of former Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board and Test cricketer Ijaz Butt

Wahab Riaz paid tributes to Ijaz Butt, who represented Pakistan in 8 Test matches in an international career from 1959 to 1962. He said that his services for the promotion of cricket both as a player and top administrator will be remembered for a long time.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty shower His blessings on the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.