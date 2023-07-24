Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz felicitates Pakistan 'A' cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has congratulated Pakistan 'A' cricket team for inflicting a 128-run defeat on India in final match of Emerging Asia Cup cricket tournament in Sri Lankan city Colombo.

In a greeting message here on Monday, Wahab Riaz said that the Pakistan 'A' team demonstrated excellent teamwork in the high-profile Emerging Asia Cup cricket encounter against Indian 'A' cricket team. "Our national 'A' team deserves huge appreciation for amassing a grand total of 352/8 in 50 overs and then restricted India to 224 runs in the nerve-wrecking encounter".

He showered praise on all members of Pakistan 'A' cricket team particularly in-form batter Tayyab Tahir, who struck a 71-ball century (108), Sahibzada Farhan (65), Saim Ayub (59 runs) and bowlers Sufyan Muqeem (3 wickets), Mehran Mumtaz, M Waseem and Arshad Iqbal (2 wickets each).