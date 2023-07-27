Open Menu

Adviser To CM Punjab Wahab Riaz Greets Pakistan Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has felicitated Pakistan cricket team for winning second Test match by an innings and 222 runs and inflicting a 2-0 whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka in 2-match Test series on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has felicitated Pakistan cricket team for winning second Test match by an innings and 222 runs and inflicting a 2-0 whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka in 2-match Test series on Thursday.

In a greeting message here on Thursday, Riaz said the Pakistan cricket team proved their supremacy in all departments of the game against the host team.

He said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. He praised the match winning performance of batters Abdullah Shafiq (201 runs) and Agha Salman (132).

He also appreciated the performance of bowlers Noman Ali (7 wickets), pacer NaseemShah (6 wickets in match) and Abrar Ahmed (4 wickets) in the convincing innings victory.

