Adviser To CM Punjab Wahab Riaz Reviews Sports Development Schemes

Muhammad Rameez Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz reviewed sports development schemes in Dring Stadium, E-Library, Gymnasium and hockey stadium during his Bahawalpur visit on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that Dring Stadium is Pakistan's first Test cricket center and it has a historical significance. "The work on 16 sports development schemes including Up-gradation work of Dring Stadium is in progress in Bahawalpur division," he added.

He said that the work on all sports development schemes will be completed soon.

"The athletic track will act as a nursery for athletics in Bahawalpur. Special measures are being taken to promote sports in Bahawalpur," he maintained.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports said that a talent hunt programme for all sports including cricket, hockey is being launched in near future. "I want to see players from Bahawalpur to represent the country at the international level".

He said all possible facilities are being provided to the students in Bahawalpur e-library. "Sportsdepartment staff has been instructed to give all possible cooperation to the all players".

