Adviser To CM Punjab Wahab Riaz Visits Muridke To Inspect Under-construction Football Ground

Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Muridke to inspect under-construction football ground and other development sports schemes on Wednesday

He was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada and other officials during his inspection visit.

Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza briefed Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports about the status of construction work of football ground and other sports uplift projects.

Speaking on this occasion Wahab Riaz directed the officials concerned to complete the under-construction football ground and other sports development projects as soon as possible.

He said the construction of a top standard football ground in Muridke will provide the best facilities to the players of this region besides helping in tracing fresh football talent. "We are modernizing the sports infrastructure across the province for the promotion of healthy activities among the younger generation. The development of sports in the province is not possible without providing modern facilities to players," he added.

Earlier Wahab Riaz visited taekwondo training camp of Punjab Men/Women team in connection with 34th National Games at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

He witnessed the exciting practice taekwondo matches with keen interest and appreciated the skills of young players. Senior taekwondo coach Raeesur Rehman briefed Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz about the training of taekwondo athletes.

Talking to taekwondo players, he advised them to prepare themselves fully for a medal-winning position in the National Games. He expressed his hope that the Punjab taekwondo team would exhibit excellent performance in the grand event of the National Games.

He asked the male and female camp probables about the facilities being provided to them during camp training. In reply, the participants of taekwondo camp expressed their satisfaction on the facilities being provided to them.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports urged the Punjab taekwondo team to demonstrate their best performance and win a gold medal in the 34th edition of Nation Games.

