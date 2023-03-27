UrduPoint.com

Adviser To CM Punjab Wahab Riaz Vows To Resolve Athletes' Issues

Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz vows to resolve athletes' issues

Country's top athletes called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz under Elite Players Meet up initiative here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Country's top athletes called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz under Elite Players Meet up initiative here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The important meeting was convened to provide top athletes of the country an opportunity to share their issues including training, nutrition, funding and participation in international sports events. Wahab Riaz asked the players about their problems and assured them that all possible measures will be taken to resolve their issues.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan were also present in the meeting.

World Cup winning kabaddi star Shafiq Chishti, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Paralympic gold medallist Haider Ali, World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, World Beach Wrestling Champion Inam Butt, athlete Shajar Abbas, wrestler Shareef Tahir, national junior cyclist Fatima Tahir and Aqib Shah also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports said that the top athletes of the country will be provided all necessary facilities for modern training, nutrition, conditioning etc.

The services of top foreign coaches will be hired for the coaching of top national athletes, he added.

The sports facilities in Punjab will be developed on modern lines. "The doors of my office are open all the time for all players. They can share their issues and any kind of problems with me," he added.

Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that a sports endowment fund of Rs 2 billion is ready and it will be implemented soon. "Under sports endowment fund, Sports board Punjab will provide scholarships and stipends to players. Besides this, the top players will also be extended financial support for their participation in international sports events," he added.

He further said that a wrestling academy is being established in Gujranwala and we are planning to build a wrestling academy in Lahore. "Javelin throw track will be built in Olympian Arshad Nadeem's city Mian Channu while a Kabaddi stadium will be constructed in Sahiwal".

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore World Sports Snooker Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Kabaddi Sahiwal Gujranwala Wahab Riaz Gold All Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit US Govt Fr ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit US Govt From Using Commercial Spyware

1 minute ago
 FIFA to Pay European Clubs Over $350Mln to Send Pl ..

FIFA to Pay European Clubs Over $350Mln to Send Players to 2026 World Cup - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Could Refinance Up to $1Bln in Ammunition Suppl ..

EU Could Refinance Up to $1Bln in Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine - Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Russia Increases Export Quota of Mineral Fertilize ..

Russia Increases Export Quota of Mineral Fertilizers by 300,000 Tons - Cabinet

2 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by he ..

At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by heavy rains

2 minutes ago
 Poster making competition to raise awareness about ..

Poster making competition to raise awareness about traffic rules held

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.