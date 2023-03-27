Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz vows to resolve athletes' issues

Country's top athletes called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz under Elite Players Meet up initiative here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Country's top athletes called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz under Elite Players Meet up initiative here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The important meeting was convened to provide top athletes of the country an opportunity to share their issues including training, nutrition, funding and participation in international sports events. Wahab Riaz asked the players about their problems and assured them that all possible measures will be taken to resolve their issues.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan were also present in the meeting.

World Cup winning kabaddi star Shafiq Chishti, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Paralympic gold medallist Haider Ali, World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, World Beach Wrestling Champion Inam Butt, athlete Shajar Abbas, wrestler Shareef Tahir, national junior cyclist Fatima Tahir and Aqib Shah also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports said that the top athletes of the country will be provided all necessary facilities for modern training, nutrition, conditioning etc.

The services of top foreign coaches will be hired for the coaching of top national athletes, he added.

The sports facilities in Punjab will be developed on modern lines. "The doors of my office are open all the time for all players. They can share their issues and any kind of problems with me," he added.

Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that a sports endowment fund of Rs 2 billion is ready and it will be implemented soon. "Under sports endowment fund, Sports board Punjab will provide scholarships and stipends to players. Besides this, the top players will also be extended financial support for their participation in international sports events," he added.

He further said that a wrestling academy is being established in Gujranwala and we are planning to build a wrestling academy in Lahore. "Javelin throw track will be built in Olympian Arshad Nadeem's city Mian Channu while a Kabaddi stadium will be constructed in Sahiwal".