Adviser Wahab Riaz announces cash prizes for Punjab athletes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced hefty cash prizes for the Punjab athletes participating in the upcoming 34th National Games 2023, scheduled to be held in Quetta next month.

Wahab Riaz, in a statement, said on Thursday that players representing Punjab in the grand event of National Games would be given prizes of lakhs of rupees. Revealing prize money details, he said that in individual competitions, gold medalists would be given Rs 5 lakh, silver medalists Rs 2.5 lakh and bronze medal winners Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

"In team event competitions, gold medalists will be given Rs 10 lakh, silver medalists Rs 5 lakh and bronze medal winners Rs 2.5 lakh respectively," he added.

Wahab Riaz urged the provincial athletes to work hard for the upcoming mega event. "The huge cash prizes will definitely be a big attraction to motivate the Punjab players. Steps are being taken to promote sports culture in Punjab," he added.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports further said that the welfare of the players is among the top priorities. "Such big cash prizes have never been given in the history of province".