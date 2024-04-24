Advisor Sports hands over Rs500,000 to prominent Martial Art Athlete Irfan Mehsud

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan on Wednesday, handed over a cash prize cheque of Rs.500,000 to the prominent Martial Art Athlete Irfan Mehsud on behalf of Chief Minister here at his office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan on Wednesday, handed over a cash prize cheque of Rs.500,000 to the prominent Martial Art Athlete Irfan Mehsud on behalf of Chief Minister here at his office in Peshawar.

He also announced to hire his services on honorary basis as coach in sports complex.

The Advisor assured that legend player Irfan Mehsud will also be recommended for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government in recognition of his services rendered in the field of Martial Art.

Irfan Mehsud met with the Adviser on Sports and discussed with him the activities of Martial Arts and the problems of athletes in the province.

He also informed the sports advisor about his achievements in the respective sports. Secretary Sports Matiullah and Director General Sports Abdul Nasir were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Advisor said that the provincial government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, is taking fruitful steps for the promotion and development of sports, the aim of which is to promote positive activities like sports in the province.

He added that the sports stars of the province are our heroes who portraying us positively at all over the world.

He said that it is the priority of the provincial government to develop healthy activities here, for which the encouragement of athletes and the promotion of all sports is very important.

He said that we will support our players according to our resources at the government level so that they can be properly motivated.

He also announced that Irfan Mehsood services will be taken as an honorary coach at the DI Khan Sports Complex, while also handed over a cash reward check.

APP/ash/