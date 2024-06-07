Open Menu

Advisor To CM Inaugurates Traditional Cultural Festival “Kaag” In Haripur

Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan Friday inaugurated the traditional cultural festival "Kaag" in Haripur.

During the annual event athletes showcased their skills in local traditions and featured traditional sports including tent pegging and horse riding.

While speaking on the occasion, Advisor Fakhar Jahan announced the construction of a dedicated ground for the festival, reflecting local traditions and assured the establishment of a volleyball ground in Haripur.

Fakhar Jahan emphasised the importance of such festivals in preserving history and traditions, which are crucial for maintaining cultural identity. He highlighted the rich and unique cultural heritage of the province, expressing commitment to preserving it for future generations.

The Advisor also promised that similar festivals, including the Derajat festivals, would be organised to encourage cultural activities.

The chief guest, observed the horse riding and tent pegging competitions, commending the festival for showcasing local culture. He announced cash prizes Rs50,000 for the first position holder, Rs30,000 for the second position, Rs20,000 rupees for the second, and third position holders in single tent pegging and Rs100,000, Rs60,000 and Rs40,000 rupees for the first, second, and third positions in double tent pegging, respectively.

In the event Mmeber Provincial Assembly Adil Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Director of Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Khan Betani, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad, along with local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and residents were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Nasir Haripur Event

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

25 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

33 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

39 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports