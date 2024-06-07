Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan Friday inaugurated the traditional cultural festival "Kaag" in Haripur.

During the annual event athletes showcased their skills in local traditions and featured traditional sports including tent pegging and horse riding.

While speaking on the occasion, Advisor Fakhar Jahan announced the construction of a dedicated ground for the festival, reflecting local traditions and assured the establishment of a volleyball ground in Haripur.

Fakhar Jahan emphasised the importance of such festivals in preserving history and traditions, which are crucial for maintaining cultural identity. He highlighted the rich and unique cultural heritage of the province, expressing commitment to preserving it for future generations.

The Advisor also promised that similar festivals, including the Derajat festivals, would be organised to encourage cultural activities.

The chief guest, observed the horse riding and tent pegging competitions, commending the festival for showcasing local culture. He announced cash prizes Rs50,000 for the first position holder, Rs30,000 for the second position, Rs20,000 rupees for the second, and third position holders in single tent pegging and Rs100,000, Rs60,000 and Rs40,000 rupees for the first, second, and third positions in double tent pegging, respectively.

In the event Mmeber Provincial Assembly Adil Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Director of Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Khan Betani, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad, along with local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and residents were present.