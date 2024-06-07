Advisor To CM Inaugurates Traditional Cultural Festival “Kaag” In Haripur
Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan Friday inaugurated the traditional cultural festival "Kaag" in Haripur.
During the annual event athletes showcased their skills in local traditions and featured traditional sports including tent pegging and horse riding.
While speaking on the occasion, Advisor Fakhar Jahan announced the construction of a dedicated ground for the festival, reflecting local traditions and assured the establishment of a volleyball ground in Haripur.
Fakhar Jahan emphasised the importance of such festivals in preserving history and traditions, which are crucial for maintaining cultural identity. He highlighted the rich and unique cultural heritage of the province, expressing commitment to preserving it for future generations.
The Advisor also promised that similar festivals, including the Derajat festivals, would be organised to encourage cultural activities.
The chief guest, observed the horse riding and tent pegging competitions, commending the festival for showcasing local culture. He announced cash prizes Rs50,000 for the first position holder, Rs30,000 for the second position, Rs20,000 rupees for the second, and third position holders in single tent pegging and Rs100,000, Rs60,000 and Rs40,000 rupees for the first, second, and third positions in double tent pegging, respectively.
In the event Mmeber Provincial Assembly Adil Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Director of Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Khan Betani, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad, along with local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and residents were present.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Sports
-
Treble-chasing Swiatek bids to extend French Open reign30 minutes ago
-
Portugal's SL Benfica, Pakistan Football League team up to boost Pak sports economy6 hours ago
-
T20 WC: USA stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over upset7 hours ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of the NBA Finals8 hours ago
-
Pakistan suffer defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers17 hours ago
-
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis17 hours ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race18 hours ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race18 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: US beat Pakistan in Super over match20 hours ago
-
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors20 hours ago
-
Maddison, Jones cut from England squad for Euro 202420 hours ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well', no return date set24 hours ago