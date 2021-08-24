Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports chairs a meeting to review Development of sports projects

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umer Farooq presided over an important meeting to review Faisalabad Division's Sports Development Projects and sports activities at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad Rana Hammad Iqbal, District Sports Officer Faisalabad Ms Sajida Latif and other officials attended the meeting.

Divisional and District Sports Officers of Faisalabad briefed the meeting about Faisalabad Division's various Sports Development Projects and sports activities.

Addressing the meeting, Malik Umer Farooq said there was a plenty of sports talent in Faisalabad.

"We are organising regular sports competitions in Faisalabad to groom young players. It's the only way to provide sufficient opportunities to talented youth of the far-flung areas." He urged the officials concerned to complete sports development projects as early as possible. "The sports culture will further grow in Faisalabad division after the completion of these valuable sports facilities," he added.

On the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "Sports board Punjab is putting special emphasis on the promotion of sports. We are establishing the best sports infrastructure at tehsil levelto bring the talented youth towards sports activities".