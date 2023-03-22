UrduPoint.com

Advisor To CM Punjab On Sports Wahab Assumes Charge Of His Office

March 22, 2023

Veteran Test fast bowler Wahab Riaz has assumed the charge of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

After taking charge, Wahab held a meeting with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing sports development projects in the province.

Director Youth Affairs Punjab Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present.

The Advisor to CM Punjab said that every possible measure would be taken for the growth of sports culture in the province. "We will take all essential steps for promotion of healthy activities among the younger generation".

Wahab Riaz said that development of sports culture was top priority of the Punjab government. "We will take all stakeholders on board for growth of games in the province. Our youth should take part in healthy sports activities to the maximum," he added.

