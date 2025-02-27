Advisor to urge PM for review cricket team’s performance

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday has said, he will personally request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review Pakistan’s performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Speaking to a private TV channel, the senior PML-N leader stated that, in his personal opinion, the national team’s early exit from the tournament requires serious attention.

While acknowledging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) operates independently, he emphasized the need for accountability and reforms within the board.

The issue should take up for discussion in the cabinet and parliament, said the advisor.