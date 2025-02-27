Advisor To Urge PM For Review Cricket Team’s Performance
Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday has said, he will personally request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review Pakistan’s performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday has said, he will personally request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review Pakistan’s performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Speaking to a private TV channel, the senior PML-N leader stated that, in his personal opinion, the national team’s early exit from the tournament requires serious attention.
While acknowledging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) operates independently, he emphasized the need for accountability and reforms within the board.
The issue should take up for discussion in the cabinet and parliament, said the advisor.
