AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :AEK Athens on Friday admonished a fan for breaking lockdown rules during the coronavirus outbreak before paying his fine and handing him a season ticket for the team's new 32,000-seat stadium.

The man, aged in his 60s, had taken a stroll near his home in the Athens suburb of Nea Philadelphia to see the construction work being done at the stadium.

However, he forgot to take with him his permission document and was fined 150 Euros.

AEK owner Dimitris Melissanidis ordered the club to pay the fine and to issue him the first season pass for the next campaign.

"We stay home, we stay healthy and our new stadium will be there and will be waiting for us when we overcome this adventure," a message from the team.

On Friday, government officials announced that 2,011 cases of the coronavirus have been detected so far in Greece with 90 deaths.