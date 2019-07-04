UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFA Lodges Complaint With CONMEBOL Over Refereeing In Brazil Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

AFA lodges complaint with CONMEBOL over refereeing in Brazil defeat

Buenos Aires, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with South American football's governing body CONMEBOL over the "serious and gross refereeing errors" in their Copa America semi-final loss to arch rivals and tournament hosts Brazil.

Lionel Messi's side were beaten 2-0 as their wait for a first major title since 1993 was extended on Tuesday.

AFA president Claudio Tapia also criticised Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who attended the game in Belo Horizonte and who performed "a clear political demonstration" that included "an Olympic lap of honor around the stadium at half-time." Tapia sent a six-page letter to CONMEBOL in support of the Argentinian team and after Messi himself had expressed his anger against South American football's governing body and the refereeing of Ecuadorian Roddy Zambrano.

Tapia said that Zambrano "unjustifiably omitted the use of VAR in at least two specific moves that clearly influenced the final result of the match." And he questioned whether "the principles of ethics, loyalty and transparency" had been observed during the match.

Messi had also fumed over his perceived sense of injustice claiming to have "grown tired of talking about the bullshit in this Copa," adding that "Brazil were the hosts and they're managing a lot in CONMEBOL these days, which makes it complicated" for everyone else.

Tapia added that AFA had previously questioned the appointment of the refereeing team because of "Zambrano's negative history" that "amplified the doubt" surrounding the match's fairness.

AFA also criticised the Brazilian football federation for "breaching organisational rules" which caused "unjustified delays in the transport of equipment to stadiums", except for the hosts.

Tapia seemed particularly angered by Bolsonaro's presence.

The Brazilian leader went to pitchside at half-time and waved enthusiastically to fans, and at one point climbed onto advertising hoardings and waved the national flag.

Far-right Bolsonaro was voted in as president last October after a polarized and bitter campaign in which his chief rival and former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from standing due to a corruption conviction that saw him sitting in jail when the vote took place.

Tapia pointed to world football governing body FIFA and CONMEBOL's rules that "prohibit... political demonstrations at a sports event."He added that both governing bodies had in the past "sanctioned players for having visibly demonstrated political allegiance during matches."

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Sports Vote Jail FIFA Belo Horizonte Brazil October Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

9 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

9 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

10 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

10 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.