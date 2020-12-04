UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Qatar Football Association Delivers On Govt Guarantee Requirements

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:03 PM

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Qatar Football Association delivers on govt guarantee requirements

This section of the file includes the delivery of a government guarantee that is compatible with the AFC's requirements for a successful bid.

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) The Qatar Football Association (QFA) handed over the third part of its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

This section of the file includes the delivery of a government guarantee that is compatible with the AFC's requirements for a successful bid.

The government guarantees pledged by the State of Qatar is a commitment to meeting all regulatory conditions for hosting the tournament to the high standards that the QFA aims to achieve. The pledge fulfils the approved schedule laid out by the Asian Football Confederation, the game's ruling body on the continent.

This commitment is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which promotes the advancement of the country's capabilities in all fields, with the help of massive investment in the coming years -- already evident from the mega-projects currently underway in Qatar.

The guarantees confirm the QFA's desire to fulfil all the hosting requirements -- drawing on its accumulated experience and organizational expertise, acquired from staging many major sporting events over more than two decades.

With Qatar now considered to be the sports hub of the region, it is fully prepared to host the championship -- especially given the participation of 24 teams, who will play a total of 51 matches.

This (24 team) tournament, Qatar appreciates, will require the preparation of 8 to 10 stadiums to international specifications, providing the best possible facilities for players, fans and partners alike, in line with the values and global stature of the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

The QFA submitted the first part of its bid file on 26th August, followed by delivery of the second part, including the legal requirements on 29th October. The file incorporates all aspects of hosting the tournament and emphasises Qatar's proven ability to stage top sporting events.

Related Topics

Football Sports Qatar Hub August October All From Government Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Court dismisses petition against TikToker Hareem S ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Expects to Receive 100,00 ..

23 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

23 minutes ago

Gentilioni Says EU Will Come Out of COVID-19 Crisi ..

23 minutes ago

Qatari Foreign Minister Says Palestine Issue at Co ..

31 minutes ago

About 22,074 old women registered in 'Bahimat Bazu ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.