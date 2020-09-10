UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFC Cup Cancelled, Champions League Further Delayed Due To Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:26 PM

AFC Cup cancelled, Champions League further delayed due to virus

Asia's football body on Thursday cancelled this year's AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic -- and also announced further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were "tough times" for the sport

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Asia's football body on Thursday cancelled this year's AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic -- and also announced further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were "tough times" for the sport.

The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee Thursday they blew the whistle on the plans.

"These are tough times for everyone connected with football -- and sport in general," said AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa.

Officials also said some matches in the Champions League -- the region's showpiece tournament, which resumes next week in Qatar -- would be further delayed.

The single-leg final will now take place on December 19. Officials previously said it would take place on December 5.

East Zone group matches, originally scheduled from mid-October to early November, will now be played from November 15 to December 13.

Officials had already announced that West Zone group games will be in Qatar this month, while matches in two of the East Asia groups will be played in Malaysia.

Other venues are yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Football Qatar Malaysia November December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

13 seconds ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

22 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

30 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

39 minutes ago

Two brothers gunned down in Kharan

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner directs training programmes fo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.