AFC Defends Champions League Safety After Virus-hit Al Hilal Axed

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:19 PM

AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hit Al Hilal axed

Asia's football body Thursday defended safety measures for the AFC Champions League after coronavirus-hit title-holders Al Hilal were kicked out of the tournament for failing to field enough players

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Asia's football body Thursday defended safety measures for the AFC Champions League after coronavirus-hit title-holders Al Hilal were kicked out of the tournament for failing to field enough players.

The Saudi giants had accused the Asian Football Confederation of showing insufficient "flexibility" after the club was axed for being unable to name a 13-man squad after several players tested positive for the virus.

Only 11 players were fit for Wednesday's group-stage fixture in Doha against UAE's Shabab Al Ahli after 30 players and staff were confirmed to have been infected.

Al Hilal had managed to send a squad for last week's restart of Asia's showpiece club tournament following a six-month hiatus.

Asked whether they were concerned about the growing number of cases, the AFC told AFP they had taken sufficient precautions at the Qatar hub where West Asia group matches are being staged.

"Bio-secure bubbles" had been created for players and staff and they were being regularly tested, while new bubbles had been set up for the media and security officials, the body said.

