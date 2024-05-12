AFC-PFF Join Hands To Strengthen Pakistan Football
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The South Asia Unit of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Normalisation Committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have signed a mutually agreed upon document, encompassing assessment, action plan and monitoring of Pakistan football.
The document was signed by Senior Manager of the South Asia Unit of AFC Sonam Jigmi and Chairman Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik, said a press release issued here Sunday.
The document outlined a comprehensive strategy for the assessment, action plan and monitoring of Pakistan football's future trajectory.
Lazarus Johnson, Head of AFC's Strategic Planning and Advisory Unit, Member PFF NC Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Director Operations Muhammad Assaam Sany were also present on the occasion.
On this occasion, Malik provided a detailed briefing on significant events and initiatives to the visiting dignitaries, showcasing Pakistan's commitment to advancing its football landscape.
The collaborative effort between AFC and PFF was aimed at unlocking the vast potential of Pakistani football.
The agreement marks a significant step forward in the collective mission to position Pakistan as a formidable force in the global football community.
