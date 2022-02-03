UrduPoint.com

AFCON Third-place Match Brought Forward To Saturday - CAF

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2022 | 12:32 AM

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off has been brought forward a day from Sunday to this Saturday, February 5, the Confederation of African Football said on Wednesday.

The match will now be played on Saturday at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) having initially been scheduled to start just three hours before the final on Sunday.

Both matches will be played in Yaounde, with the Olembe Stadium hosting the final and the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium the venue for the third-place game.

