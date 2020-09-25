Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship to start from Sept26

Karachi Tennis Association would organize 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking tennis Championships from September 26th at the synthetic terf tennis courts of Beach View Club DHA

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Tennis Association would organize 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking tennis Championships from September 26th at the synthetic terf tennis courts of Beach View Club DHA.

"Afeef Group is the sponsor of this championship which is being organized under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association,"said a news release on Friday.

Meanwhile organizers have also added 15 & Under Doubles event in the tournament. Organizers have received 100 plus entries for various events from Karachi and other districts of the province.

Farhan Altaf, Eraj Batool, Kashan Tariq were top seed in Singles and under 15 Singles respectively.