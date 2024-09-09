Open Menu

Affan Salman Bags World Youth Scrabble C'ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's 16 years old Affan Salman had won the 19th World Youth Scrabble Championship 2024 title in Sri Lanka.

Affan Salman was crowned the World Youth Champion after 23 of the 24 games played as he had an unassailable lead, said a press release.

Affan's brother Ali Salman won the World Youth title in 2022 providing the only instance of two brothers winning the world Youth championship in history.

Pakistan won a host of prizes and awards including the team trophy for being the No. 1 team as four players from Pakistan finished in the top ten.

Bilal Asher finished 5th, Ibrahim Mansoor 8th and Aehzam Ahmed 10th. Bilal Asher also won the under 14 title while Zayan Zaman won the trophy for the highest single move score. The side tournament for adults was won by Waseem Khatri of Pakistan.

