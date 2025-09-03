Afghainstan beat Pakistan in tri-series match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 18 runs in the fourth T20I of the tri-series at the Sharjah cricket Stadium on late Tuesday.

This was Pakistan’s first defeat in the tournament, after winning their opening two fixtures.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8 off 10 balls, 1x6) early, with Hasan Nawaz taking a fine catch off the bowling of Saim Ayub.

Ibrahim Zadran (65, 45b, 8x4s, 1x6) and Sediqullah Atal (64, 45b, 3x4s, 3x6s) then piled up 113 runs for the second wicket before the latter fell prey to Faheem Ashraf’s slower one as the scoreboard read 123-2 in the 16th over.

Faheem continued to disrupt Afghanistan’s progress when he dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai (4) and Ibrahim in the space of three balls in the 18th over of the innings. Rashid Khan’s solitary six in the final over lifted Afghanistan to 169-5 in their quota of 20 overs.

Faheem was the pick of the bowlers with 4-27 in his four overs.

In pursuit of 170, Pakistan were dealt with an early blow as Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Saim Ayub for no score in the second over. Farooqi maintained his fine form as he dismissed Sahibzada Farhan (18, 13b, 1x4, 2x6s) in the third over, leaving Pakistan 29-2.

Fakhar Zaman (25, 18b, 3x4s, 1x6) and skipper Salman Ali Agha (20, 15b, 1x4, 1x6) then steadied the ship as they lifted Pakistan to 52-2 at the end of the powerplay, however Mohammad Nabi removed Fakhar in the eighth over, while Agha was run out in the ninth, with Pakistan struggling on 67-4 in 8.

3 overs.

Wickets of Hasan Nawaz (9) and Mohammad Haris (1) in 11th and 12th overs proved costly as green shirts never got a chance to build the required momentum for the chase.

A record unbeaten 40-run partnership for the last wicket and Haris’ career-best 34 not out comprising of four sixes proved a little too late as Pakistan ended their innings on 151-9.

For Afghanistan, Nabi (2-20), skipper Rashid Khan (2-30) and Noor Ahmed (2-20) shared six wickets between them, while Farooqi returned figures of 3-0-21-2.

Pakistan will now take on UAE in their final group-stage fixture of the tournament on Thursday, 4 September at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 7pm local time.

Scores in brief: Afghanistan 169-5, 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 65, Sediqullah Atal 64; Faheem Ashraf 4-27, Saim Ayub 1-18).

Pakistan 151-9, 20 overs (Haris Rauf 34 not out, Fakhar Zaman 25, Salman Ali Agha 20; Mohammad Nabi 2-20, Noor Ahmed 2-20, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-21).