Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Peace In Afghanistan

Rashid Khan is the first Afghan cricketer who has expressed concerns about peace in Afghanistan taken over by the Taliban.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) Following the Taliban’s capture over Kabul, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan was praying for peace in the war-torn country.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid Khan, the only Afghan cricketer so far to have shared his thoughts on the fast-evolving situation, emphasized and prayed for “peace”.

Earlier, he had asked world leaders not to leave his country in chaos. The cricketer had said that thousands of women and children were being killed on a daily basis in Afghanistan.

He said, "Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses and properties being destroyed. Thousands of families displaced,".

Rashid had also said, "Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace.

Taliban declare victory

Peace prevailed across Afghanistan on Monday, Taliban officials said, as the insurgents declared the war over a day after seizing the capital, while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.

"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Al Jazeera tv.

"Thanks to God, the war is over in the country."

It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of the country after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as government forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others at a cost of billions of Dollars, melted away. Al Jazeera broadcast footage of what it said were Taliban commanders in the presidential palace with dozens of armed fighters.

