Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to play series

The Sources say that decision has been taken as commercial flights have not resumed their operations from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the control of the country.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Afghanistan cricket Team would fly to Sri Lanka from Pakistan as the embassy in Kabul issued visas to them, the Sources said on Monday.

The players would fly from Pakistan as the commercial flights from the Kabul airport were yet to resume.

The cricketers would travel to Peshawar by road today, would fly to Islamabad and then would depart for Colombo, Sri Lanka via UAE.

Sri Lankan government had imposed a countrywide 10-day lockdown due to increasing COVID-19 cases due to which Pakistan and Afghanistan could face trouble.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed ACB as they now first have to take permission from the Sri Lankan government before confirming their series against Pakistan, scheduled in the first week of September in Hambantota.

It may be mentioned here that PCB postponed their training camp and announcement of the squad as ACB didn’t release the tour’s schedule and training plan.