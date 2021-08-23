UrduPoint.com

Afghan Cricketers To Fly From Pakistan To Sri Lanka To Play Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:52 PM

Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to play series

The Sources say that decision has been taken as commercial flights have not resumed their operations from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the control of the country.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Afghanistan cricket Team would fly to Sri Lanka from Pakistan as the embassy in Kabul issued visas to them, the Sources said on Monday.

The players would fly from Pakistan as the commercial flights from the Kabul airport were yet to resume.

The cricketers would travel to Peshawar by road today, would fly to Islamabad and then would depart for Colombo, Sri Lanka via UAE.

Sri Lankan government had imposed a countrywide 10-day lockdown due to increasing COVID-19 cases due to which Pakistan and Afghanistan could face trouble.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed ACB as they now first have to take permission from the Sri Lankan government before confirming their series against Pakistan, scheduled in the first week of September in Hambantota.

It may be mentioned here that PCB postponed their training camp and announcement of the squad as ACB didn’t release the tour’s schedule and training plan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Peshawar Sri Lanka PCB UAE Road Colombo May September From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week ..

Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week's tumble

18 seconds ago
 Chinese prepared to play all FIFA World Cup qualif ..

Chinese prepared to play all FIFA World Cup qualifiers abroad

19 seconds ago
 Over 1,000 People Evacuated by France From Kabul i ..

Over 1,000 People Evacuated by France From Kabul in 1 Week - Chief of Staff

21 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Offered Amnesty to Ex-Afghan President ..

Taliban Say Offered Amnesty to Ex-Afghan President Ghani

22 seconds ago
 Mongolia adds 1,566 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 1,566 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 KP Speaker, SAPM visit Ehsas Panagah at Abbottabad ..

KP Speaker, SAPM visit Ehsas Panagah at Abbottabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.