Afghan, Nabi Lift Afghanistan To 249-7 In West Indies ODI

Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Afghan, Nabi lift Afghanistan to 249-7 in West Indies ODI

A century stand between Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi lifted Afghanistan to 249 for seven in the third one-day international against West Indies on Monday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A century stand between Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi lifted Afghanistan to 249 for seven in the third one-day international against West Indies on Monday.

Afghan, who made 86, put on 127 runs with Nabi, 50 not out, for the sixth wicket after Afghanistan slipped to 118-5 in Lucknow.

The West Indies, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, won the toss and put Afghanistan in to bat.

Paceman Keemo Paul claimed three wickets to rattle the Afghanistan top-order despite left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai recording his second T20 fifty.

Hazratullah became Paul's third victim after top-edging a short delivery to deep mid-wicket for 50.

