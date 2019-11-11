Afghan, Nabi Lift Afghanistan To 249-7 In West Indies ODI
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:30 PM
A century stand between Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi lifted Afghanistan to 249 for seven in the third one-day international against West Indies on Monday
Afghan, who made 86, put on 127 runs with Nabi, 50 not out, for the sixth wicket after Afghanistan slipped to 118-5 in Lucknow.
The West Indies, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, won the toss and put Afghanistan in to bat.
Paceman Keemo Paul claimed three wickets to rattle the Afghanistan top-order despite left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai recording his second T20 fifty.
Hazratullah became Paul's third victim after top-edging a short delivery to deep mid-wicket for 50.