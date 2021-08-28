Afghan Paralympians In Tokyo, Will Compete: IPC
Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:49 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have arrived in the athletes' village in Tokyo and will compete at the Games, the International Paralympic Committee said Saturday.
"The Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were warmly welcomed to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Village," the IPC said in a statement, after the pair were evacuated from the Taliban-controlled country.