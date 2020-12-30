Afghan Refugee Camps Tall, Kohat win Football, Taekwondo titles in Afghan Refugee Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Afghan Refugee Camps of Tall Parachinar and Kohat clinched the titles of Football and Taekwondo part of the Afghan Refugees Games organized by Commissionerate of Afghan Referee Peshawar here at grounds of Islamia College Peshawar University on Wednesday.

Senior Protection Officer UNHCR Miss Fuji, Dean Islamia College Peshawar University Professor Dr. Zareen Bacha, Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar Ali Khan Hoti, Ehsanullah of Afghan Commissionerate, Ayesha Khan, officials, players and large number spectators were present.

The Afghan Refugee Football Tournament played at Islamia College under the auspices of the Department of education and Youth Affairs of the Afghan Refugee Commissionerate was won by Tall by defeating Kohat in the final by a solitary goal scored by Wahid Ullah while Kohat won the Taekwondo event after defeating Dir Upper in the final.

In the football final, although both the teams played an excellent and standard game, yet in the first half of the game, Abdul Wahid of Kohat scored a goal and laid a good foundation for the victory for his team. The players of Tall went to great lengths to equalize and this was quick to succeed thanks to Zeeshan's excellent goal.

In the second half, too, the game was well watched by the spectators. However, Tall kept his grip on the match in a good manner and thanks to Irshad's excellent goal. In the final of the Afghan Refugee Taekwondo event, Kohat defeated the team of Dir Upper and won the gold medal in eight different weights categories.

On behalf of Kohat, Bakhtawar defeated Ata-ur-Rehman of Dir Upper. In the graduates competitions, Irfan defeated Hameed Kosjad of Dir, Mubeen defeated Zaheer, Wasim, Sohail defeated Asif, Muhammad defeated Ayub, while Imran of Kohat defeated Fazal of Dir to win the gold medal for his team.

Later, Miss Fuji, Dr. Zareen Bacha and Abbas Khan jointly distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the teams. Miss Fuji congratulated all the players and said that we have to provide all the basic facilities to the Afghan refugees as well as opportunities for youth development.

"We are trying our best to help them move forward in all walks of life," Miss Fuji said. Dean Islamia College Prof. Dr. Zareen Bacha said that the doors of Islamia College have always been and will remain open for Afghan refugees.

"We have taken our refugee brothers with us without any discrimination," he said. He said, Islamia College extended all out support to Afghan refugees in fees concessions and admitted them on sports as well.

Commissioner Abbas Khan and Director Sports Ali Hoti also addressed the gathering and assured youth of Afghan Refugees based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more such activities. Abbas Khan also lauded the support extended by Islamia College management for holding supporting activities. He said the Refugee Youth have good talent and that talent would be given more opportunities to come up at national and international levels.