Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament from Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament in collaboration with UNHCR and Afghan Commissionerate Peshawar to involve Afghan refugee youth residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be starting from Tuesday here at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The aim and objective of the tournament is to give due opportunities for the youth of Afghan Refugees Youth in healthy sports activities for honing their skills to the rest of the world. The Hayatabad Sports Complex will be hosting the tournament in which a total of 6 teams of various refugee camps based across the province will be taking part.

According to Ehsanullah, Head of Youth Affairs Department, Afghan Commissionerate, teams from from host Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Swabi, Hangu, Dir, Bannu, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Chitral and Buner will compete against each other in the final round of the futsal tournament wherein the matches will be played between on knockout basis.

Ehsanullah said that Afghan Commissioner Abbas Khan will grace the occasion as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the event. The event will be a resounding success this year as well.

In response to a question, he said that with the efforts of Afghan Commissioner Abbas Khan, we have organized various competitions including cricket, football, martial arts and women's games and many more competitions would be planned for Afghan refugees based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

