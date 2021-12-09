Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Bannu

UrduPoint.com

Thu 09th December 2021

In the final of UNHC Araf Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament, Peshawar defeated Bannu by a complete knockout here at Islamia College Futsal ground on Thursday

In the final of UNHC Araf Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament, Peshawar defeated Bannu by a complete knockout here at Islamia College Futsal ground on Thursday.

Athletes from Peshawar performed brilliantly. Afghan education Consulate Peshawar Ms. Yildabazwan distributed trophies among the teams. In the final, Peshawar players played brilliantly and won the match 6-2.

Najib scored three goals for Peshawar, Haris scored two goals and Saddam and Iqbal scored one goal each for Bannu.

Nawab Ali performed the duties of referee in the match. Also present on the occasion were Fakhr Alam Project Coordinator, Fazal Rabi, Director Youth and Education, Ehsanullah Madam Ayesha and other senior officials.

At the end of the final match, Ms. Yildabazwan distributed trophies among the teams. And appreciates the organisation of various competitions for women. Healthy activities are a vital need of the hour for Afghan children.

