Afghan Refugees 16-day Activism Boxing Championship concluded

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Afghan Commissioner for Refugees in Pakistan 16-day Boxing Championship concluded here at Lala Aman Boxing Arena on Friday.

Commissioner Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Muhammad Abbas Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Former Deputy Commissioner Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Waqar Maroof, General Secretary KP Boxing Association Kamal Khan, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Apart from other interventions, the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also intervening in Afghan Refugees Youth empowerment, in the year-2010 a comprehensive boxing tournament was organized wherein players from across Peshawar Division took part. The tournament also helped providing a platform for the talent hunt in Afghan Refugees young boxers and highlighted the abilities in the limelight.

Players from different clubs of Peshawar Division took part in 10 different events Men light fly weight, Men fly weight, Men light weight, Men Light welter weight, Men middle weight, Men Light Heavy weight, Men Heavy weight, Women Feather weight and Men Bantam weight.

The referee judges including Mohammad Ajmal Khan, Bahadur Sher, Mohammad Afzal, Sher Ali, Shahnaz Kamal Khan and Freshia Afghan Khan supervised the fight of the different weight categories.

Results: Men light fly weight: Eid Ullah gold medal beat Manzoor silver medal Men fly weight: Muhammad Hussain gold medal Shah Hussain silver medal Men light weight: Nauman Arshad gold medal Samneer Kamal Khan silver medal Men Light welter weight: Mashooq gold medal Atizaz Ahsan silver medal Men Middle weight: Nasir Khan gold medal Muhammad Faizan silver medal Men Light Heavy weight: Fahim Talib gold medal Tariq Ullah silver medal Men Heavy weight: Aamir Waseem gold medal Jawad Hassan silver medal Women Feather weight: Haida Kamal Khan gold medal Tajjla Khan silver medal Men Bantam weight: Muhabat Khan gold medal Shakeel silver medal