 Afghan Umpire Shinwari’s Seven Family Members  killed In Bomb Blast

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:06 PM

 Afghan Umpire Shinwari’s seven family members  killed in bomb blast

The reports say that the family became target when a roadside bomb went off in Shinwari district of Nangarhar province.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) At least seven family members of international umpire Bismillah Shinwari were killed in a bomb blast in Nangarhar province on Saturday.

However, it is not yet cleared that whether Shinwani himself was with his family or not.

According to different reports, a roadside bomb in Shinwari district of Nangarhar province went off when the family of Bismillah Shinwari was passing by.

However, some other reports said that it was suicide attack that left 15 killed including the seven members of Shinwari’s family and 40 others injured.

Bismillah Shinwari, 36, served as an empire in six One-Day Internationals and Six T20 International from 2017 to 2020.

