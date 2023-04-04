Close
Afghan Wheelchair-bound Cricket Team To Visit Pakistan In May

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Afghan wheelchair-bound cricket team to visit Pakistan in May

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Afghanistan's wheelchair-bound cricket team would visit Pakistan in May to play three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan, the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) said on Tuesday.

"It will be a momentous event as it will be for the first time in the history that an international wheelchair cricket team will travel to Pakistan for a series," Rookhsana Rajpoot, President of PWCC told APP.

She said it would also be for the first time in the history of wheelchair cricket that an international one-day match would be played between the two teams.

"A new history will be made in the series. The event will be an important milestone as it will help promote wheelchair cricket in the region," she added.

She said preparations for hosting the series had started, adding that separate Pakistan teams would be formed for the ODI and T20 matches.

"The final dates and venues for the series will be announced soon," she said.

