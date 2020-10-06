UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Batsman Najeeb Tarakai Succumbs To Injuries In A Road Accident

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:54 PM

Afghanistan Batsman Najeeb Tarakai succumbs to injuries in a road accident

Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed his death, expressed sorrow and grief, calling it a big loss to the cricket in the country.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Najeeb Tarakai, the top order batsman of Afghanistan, succumbed to his injures after a road accident last week, the latest reports said.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also confirmed his death and expressed grief and sorrow. The board said that it was great loss to the country’s cricket.

Taking to Twitter, ACB said: “ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being...,”.

Najeeb Tarakai, 29, met an accident on Friday and fell serious injured after which he was shifted to a hospital.

However, the player, after fighting with life and death, succumbed to the injuries he had received in the accident.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Last month, Tarakai made 32 runs in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Last week, seven family members of International Umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari were killed in a suicide attack in Nangarhar province. There were conflicting reports that Shinwari himself was among those who were killed but all such reports proved wrong as he was fine and alive.

Related Topics

Cricket Accident Injured Afghanistan Suicide Attack T20 World Bangladesh Twitter Fine Road Accident Ireland Najeeb Tarakai 2017 Family All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports six deaths, 467 new cases of Covi ..

21 minutes ago

WHO Says Russia Shared Data on Phase I, II Clinica ..

4 minutes ago

WHO calls for action against rising 'pandemic fati ..

5 minutes ago

Bar Council observes strike across KP

5 minutes ago

Man dies of electrocution in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago

China in Talks With WHO on Potential Emergency Use ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.