Afghanistan Batsman Najeeb Tarakai succumbs to injuries in a road accident

Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed his death, expressed sorrow and grief, calling it a big loss to the cricket in the country.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Najeeb Tarakai, the top order batsman of Afghanistan, succumbed to his injures after a road accident last week, the latest reports said.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also confirmed his death and expressed grief and sorrow. The board said that it was great loss to the country’s cricket.

Taking to Twitter, ACB said: “ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being...,”.

Najeeb Tarakai, 29, met an accident on Friday and fell serious injured after which he was shifted to a hospital.

However, the player, after fighting with life and death, succumbed to the injuries he had received in the accident.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Last month, Tarakai made 32 runs in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Last week, seven family members of International Umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari were killed in a suicide attack in Nangarhar province. There were conflicting reports that Shinwari himself was among those who were killed but all such reports proved wrong as he was fine and alive.