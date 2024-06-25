Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh To Reach T20 Last Four, Australia Eliminated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Arnos Vale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Afghanistan advanced to their first-ever T20 World Cup semi-final after completing a dramatic eight-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected clash at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Monday.
Defending a modest total of 115 for five on a bowler-friendly surface, Afghan captain Rashid Khan belied three rain stoppages, a slippery ball and a revised target of 114 off 19 overs to take four for 23 as Bangladesh, who themselves harboured faint hopes of making the last four, were dismissed for 105 off 17.5 overs.
An unbeaten 54 from opener Litton Das was threatening to take Bangladesh to victory and earn Australia the last semi-final spot on net run-rate.
But pacer Naveen ul Haq claimed the last two wickets - Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman - off consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over of the match to trigger delirious Afghan celebrations.
With India defeating Australia earlier in the day and advancing to the second semi-final against England in Guyana on Thursday, this result assured the Afghans of second spot in the group and eliminated the Aussies together with the Bangladeshis.
Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the first semi-final in Trinidad on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores5 seconds ago
-
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France11 hours ago
-
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France12 hours ago
-
Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship from Tuesday12 hours ago
-
Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest14 hours ago
-
PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket14 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for semi-finals by beating Australia15 hours ago
-
Pre-season red-ball camp commences tomorrow14 hours ago
-
Rugby league convert Regan Grace gets Wales call-up for Australia tour14 hours ago
-
'Honoured' Scott Barrett named All Blacks captain as England await17 hours ago
-
Waseem Khatri bags Pakistan Scrabble C'ship title17 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics promise climate action, experts remain sceptical18 hours ago