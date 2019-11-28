UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Bowl Out West Indies For 277 In Only Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

Afghanistan bowl out West Indies for 277 in only Test

The West Indies were all out for 277 in their first innings to lead Afghanistan by 90 runs on day two of the one-off Test in Lucknow on Thursday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The West Indies were all out for 277 in their first innings to lead Afghanistan by 90 runs on day two of the one-off Test in Lucknow on Thursday.

Overnight batsman Shamarh Brooks hit 111 -- his maiden Test century -- before the innings folded in the second session.

They had resumed the day on 68 for two.

Debutant spinner Amir Hamza led the Afghanistan bowling with a five-wicket haul and returned figures of 5-74 with his left-arm spin. Fellow spinners Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan shared the remaining five wickets.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Brooks Lucknow Lead Amir Hamza Rashid Khan All

Recent Stories

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

11 seconds ago

Two Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea Flew 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held in Sukkur

16 minutes ago

Kane wants to build 'strong relationship' with Mou ..

16 minutes ago

Death Toll From Measles in Samoa Nears 40 - Govern ..

16 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.