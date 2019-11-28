Afghanistan bowl out West Indies for 277 in only Test

The West Indies were all out for 277 in their first innings to lead Afghanistan by 90 runs on day two of the one-off Test in Lucknow on Thursday

Overnight batsman Shamarh Brooks hit 111 -- his maiden Test century -- before the innings folded in the second session.

They had resumed the day on 68 for two.

Debutant spinner Amir Hamza led the Afghanistan bowling with a five-wicket haul and returned figures of 5-74 with his left-arm spin. Fellow spinners Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan shared the remaining five wickets.