Afghanistan Bowl Out West Indies For 277 In Only Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:28 PM
Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The West Indies were all out for 277 in their first innings to lead Afghanistan by 90 runs on day two of the one-off Test in Lucknow on Thursday.
Overnight batsman Shamarh Brooks hit 111 -- his maiden Test century -- before the innings folded in the second session.
They had resumed the day on 68 for two.
Debutant spinner Amir Hamza led the Afghanistan bowling with a five-wicket haul and returned figures of 5-74 with his left-arm spin. Fellow spinners Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan shared the remaining five wickets.