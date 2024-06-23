Afghanistan creates a new history after defeating Australia by 21 runs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Afghanistan created history after defeating Australia by 21 runs in the Super 8 stage of the World Twenty20 Cup cricket being played simultaneously in West Indies and America after an interesting match.

It is the first victory of Afghanistan against Australia in any format. The biggest upset and with this success, Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals have increased because Afghanistan will now face Bangladesh in Group One, as well as Australia’s last match against India.

If India and Afghanistan win these matches, both will reach the semi-finals. There is also an interesting situation in Group 2. England has to play against America and the West Indies has a match against South Africa as well.

If both win their matches, West Indies can enter the semi-finals based on run rate. Likewise, if England and West Indies win the remaining two matches, then three teams - England, West Indies and South Africa - will have four points each. West Indies' emphatic win against South Africa means that if they lose by any margin, they will lead with a higher net run rate than South Africa.

Afghanistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals remain, Afghanistan can create new history by defeating Bangladesh. Australia’s Pat Cummins became the first to take two T20 World Cup hat-tricks during the Super Eight match against Afghanistan in Kingston, St. Vincent.

It was the second hat-trick in two matches for Cummins, who took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the previous Super Eight match. After dismissing Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan on the last ball of his third over, Cummins In the last over of the innings, he dismissed Karim Jannat and Gulbuddin Naib on consecutive balls and has created a world record in the World Cup. The first major upset of the Super 8 stage of the ICCT20 World Cup has come to light, Afghanistan avenged their World Cup 2023 defeat after defeating Australia by 21 runs.

The entire Australian team was bowled out for 127 runs chasing Afghanistan's 148 runs. At one stage when Maxwell was playing, victory was certain. MATCHES CATCHES WIN THE well-illustrated Afghanistan team who did superb fielding as well and did not miss catches.

In pursuit of the target, the Kangaroos did not have a good start, Travis Head was bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq for no runs in three balls, and T20 specialist David Warner could only score 3 runs.

Captain Mitchell Marsh's resistance was limited to just 12 runs, Glenn Maxwell was the most prominent batsman who played an innings of 59 runs, and Marcus Stoins' innings could not go beyond 12 runs. Adam Zampa scored 9 runs. Gulbuddin Naib was the outstanding bowler from Afghanistan who hunted 4 Australian batters, Naveen ul Haq also dismissed 3 kangaroos, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Umarzai and Mohammad Nabi got one out each.

Australia won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Afghanistan scored 148 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. The openers from Afghanistan made a century partnership, but the partnership of 118 runs in 15.5 overs.

However, the team could not make a big score. Rahmanullah Garbaz scored 60 and Ibrahim Zardan scored 51 runs, Karim Jannat scored 13 runs. On behalf of the Kangaroos, Pete Cummins scored a hat-trick by scoring 3 players. Adam Zampa took 2 wickets and Marcus Stoins took 1 wicket.

Team India defeated Bangladesh by 50 runs in a one-sided manner at the ground in Antigua. Batting first, the Indian team made a huge score of 196 runs in 20 overs, in response to which the Bangladeshi team could only score 146 runs. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the heroes of Team India's win. Hardik took a wicket with a half-century. Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly and took 3 wickets for just 19 runs in 4 overs.

With a big win over Bangladesh, it is now certain that Team India will reach the semi-finals. Team India has won 2 matches and their net run rate is also amazing. Now the Indian team will face Australia on June 24. However, Team India will want to win this match as well, to stay on top of the points table, it can take advantage of it in the semi-finals.