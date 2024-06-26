Open Menu

Afghanistan, Fantastic To Witness In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Former Skipper Shahid Afridi sees Afghanistan’s progress in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as fantastic to witness, saying they demonstrated great teamwork and handled pressure with a positive mindset

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Former Skipper Shahid Afridi sees Afghanistan’s progress in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as fantastic to witness, saying they demonstrated great teamwork and handled pressure with a positive mindset.

They (Afghanistan) have truly earned their first-ever spot in the semi-finals. A team that beats New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh in competitive cricket can’t be taken lightly. They have demonstrated great teamwork, ability to handle pressure and a positive mindset, he wrote in his exclusive column for ICC.

He said reaching the final of the World Cup will not only be good for the proud nation of Afghanistan but it will also be great for cricket. It will help promote the great game of cricket in nations where they are no longer considered ‘minnows’ and will inspire young cricketers to dream big and elevate nations, he said.

Afghanistan have some key players who have shone in this tournament and will play a crucial part in the semis. They have great match-winners throughout the side. Rashid Khan is leading from the front, they have a great opening pair who have produced amazing partnerships, and pacers who are bowling great line and length and taking vital wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer in the competition and Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken more wickets than anybody else – he, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq have done wonders with the ball, he said.

The former all-rounder said Afghanistan should take a lot of confidence knowing that they have already beaten New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh in a fantastic, low-scoring thriller. If they can do that, they can also lift the trophy and if they do, no one should be surprised, he said.

Afridi said this year’s competition will see a new finalist, Afghanistan or South Africa, which is refreshing – after all, the only constant in life is change.

South Africa have match-winners of their own – Quinton de Kock has exhibited some of his brilliant ball-striking skills, while Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have shown great discipline with the ball. Seeing how they fare against Afghanistan will be intriguing, as will the other semi-final between India and England, he said.

He also commended Rohit Sharma’s innings against Australia as a phenomenal one and said having Virat Kohli in your team always gives you an edge. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have performed superbly while Adil Rashid, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler’s performances have led England to some great wins and their place in the semis. Liam Livingstone can also be a crucial man on a big day, he said.

