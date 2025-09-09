Afghanistan, Hong Kong Face Off In Asia Cup 2025 Opener Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2025 | 03:02 PM
Match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM (PST) and will set tone for tournament, being played in T20 format
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 begins today with Afghanistan and Hong Kong squaring off in the opening match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM (PST) and will set the tone for the tournament, being played in the T20 format.
Both teams have met five times in T20 internationals, with Afghanistan holding a slight edge with three wins, while Hong Kong has claimed two victories.
However, Abu Dhabi presents an interesting backdrop: Afghanistan boasts an impressive record here with 11 wins in 15 T20s, yet their only encounter against Hong Kong at this venue ended in defeat.
This year’s tournament features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman, and the UAE, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.
Cricket fans across the region are eagerly awaiting the action, with the spotlight on this opening clash that could provide early momentum to the winning side.
With both teams determined to make a strong start, the stage is set for a competitive beginning to Asia’s biggest cricketing contest.
