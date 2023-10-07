Open Menu

Afghanistan In Trouble As Shakib Gets Three Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2023 | 12:21 PM

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

Afghanistan has lost five wickets in the 30th over of the 3rd match of World Cup 2023.

DHARMSHALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) Afghanistan scored 124 for five in the 30th over of the match against Bangladesh.

It is the third match of ongoing World Cup 2023 being played at the ground of Dharmshala.

The Bangldeshi bowlers gave really tough time to Afghan batters as only Shakib took three wickets and put Afghanis into trouble.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan. The players of both sides are quite excited for today’s clash.

