Afghanistan-New Zealand Test second day called off after 'huge mess'

Greater Noida, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Ground staff used electric fans in a desperate bid to dry the pitch in the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand Tuesday, but play was called off for a second straight day with one official calling it "a huge mess".

The one-off Test at Afghanistan's adopted home near India's capital New Delhi was supposed to start on Monday, but the toss is yet to take place because of rain and the poor condition of the Greater Noida ground.

On Tuesday, groundsmen covered areas of the pitch in anticipation of more rain, while others waved electric fans over the worst wet patches.

Ground staff dug up one wet outfield area in the midwicket region, refilling it with dry soil and laying fresh turf.

Umpires carried out repeated inspections and finally called off play in the mid-afternoon.

The venue, hosting its first Test, has only basic drainage and has been criticised for its facilities dubbed "ill-equipped" by The Times of India newspaper.

Despite sunshine on Monday and Tuesday the outfield remained soaked after days of preceding monsoon rain.

The teams stayed in their hotels on Tuesday morning but New Zealand, who were unable to complete any of their training sessions ahead of the Test, later put up nets on the ground and players went through their drills.

Afghanistan has hosted several Twenty20 and one-day internationals at Greater Noida since 2017.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered Afghanistan venues to train and host matches outside their troubled nation, including in the northern Indian cities of Lucknow and Dehradun.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have been cautious about criticism, fearing it could spoil relations with the BCCI, but said they were disappointed.

"This is a huge mess. We are never coming back here," an ACB official was quoted as saying by Indian media.

But after the second day's play was scrapped, Afghanistan officials spoke officially to reporters.

"Everyone, including the ground authorities, have worked hard," Menhajuddin Naz, the ACB international cricket manager, told reporters.

"Even if it had been any other venue, they would have struggled to get it back on time."

Naz said they had been offered to host the Test in the northern city of Kanpur or the southern city of Bengaluru, but had opted for Greater Noida.

"We chose Greater Noida as it was most convenient in terms of logistics. It was closer to Delhi and also connectivity from Kabul was better," said Naz.

This is only Afghanistan's 10th five-day match since they were granted Test status in 2017.

There has been no public reaction from Tim Southee's New Zealand, who will next travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.