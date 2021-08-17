Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI series against Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said that ODI series against Pakistan would take place as per schedule.

KABUL: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) The Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) on Tuesday guaranteed that the ODI series against Pakistan would take place as per schedule.

The reports suggested that ACB confirmed that the three-match ODI series against Pakistan would not have any effect due to ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

ACB’s CEO, Hamid Shinwari was quoted as saying, “Taliban love cricket and they are supporting their team. Our ODI series against Pakistan will go as per schedule in Sri Lanka. After two days’ gap due to the current situation in the country, the training camp of the national team will resume tomorrow,” ACB’s CEO, Hamid Shinwari was quoted saying.

It may be mentioned here that Afghanistan will host Pakistan for three ODIs in the first week of September in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.