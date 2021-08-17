UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Ongoing Situation Will Not Affect ODI Series Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:49 PM

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI series against Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said that ODI series against Pakistan would take place as per schedule.

KABUL: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) The Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) on Tuesday guaranteed that the ODI series against Pakistan would take place as per schedule.

The reports suggested that ACB confirmed that the three-match ODI series against Pakistan would not have any effect due to ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

ACB’s CEO, Hamid Shinwari was quoted as saying, “Taliban love cricket and they are supporting their team. Our ODI series against Pakistan will go as per schedule in Sri Lanka. After two days’ gap due to the current situation in the country, the training camp of the national team will resume tomorrow,” ACB’s CEO, Hamid Shinwari was quoted saying.

It may be mentioned here that Afghanistan will host Pakistan for three ODIs in the first week of September in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Sri Lanka May September Love

Recent Stories

China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: de ..

China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: deputy PM

5 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close well down

Hong Kong stocks close well down

7 minutes ago
 Covid vaccination centers to remain open on 9th Mu ..

Covid vaccination centers to remain open on 9th Muharram: NCOC

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea posts trade surplus for 15 months in July

S.Korea posts trade surplus for 15 months in July

7 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.