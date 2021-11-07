UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Opt To Bat Against New Zealand In Key T20 World Cup Clash

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Afghanistan opt to bat against New Zealand in key T20 World Cup clash

Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand on Sunday in a Twenty20 World Cup clash that could decide the remaining semi-finalist from Group 2.

A win for New Zealand in Abu Dhabi would take them into the final four but if they lose it would benefit Afghanistan and India, who have got the best run-rate in the group and play Namibia in their last match on Monday.

Afghanistan made one change from their loss to India with fit-again spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman back in the XI.

"It's a day game, so we want to post a decent total on the board," said Nabi.

With a billion Indians praying for an Afghanistan victory, Nabi insisted his side will "try to win" the match for themselves.

New Zealand are unchanged from their previous victory that was their third in a row after their opening loss to Pakistan, who are already through to the semi-finals from this group.

"We were going to have a bat as well, it's a used surface," captain Kane Williamson said at the toss.

"I think both sides have match winners and it's a mix of youth and experience." England and Australia have booked their semi-finals spot from Group 1.

Teams New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boul Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Australia Abu Dhabi Conway Mitchell Namibia Gulbadin Naib Hamid Hassan Mohammad Nabi Mohammad Shahzad Najibullah Zadran Mitchell Santner Rashid Khan Kumar Dharmasena Richard Illingworth Turkish Lira Sunday Post TV From Best Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

1 hour ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.